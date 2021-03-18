Mamata extends support to Kejriwal over NCT Bill, stands in solidarity to fight for 'Power' with Centre

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeIndia

India

Mamata extends support to Kejriwal over NCT Bill, stands in solidarity to fight for 'Power' with Centre

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of 'curtailing the powers' of the elected Delhi government through the Bill.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 11:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his disagreement on the recently introduced Govt of NCT Delhi Amendment Bill 2021 in Parliament. Terming the Bill a surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic, Mamata Banerjee in a letter to Delhi CM showed her solidarity with him.  

"TMC and I stand in full solidarity with you in your principled opposition to the Centre's devious, anti-democratic, anti-Constitution move to disempower the Delhi Government and reduce the status of the Delhi's Chief Minister to a subordinate to the Lieutenant Governor," she wrote.

Attacking the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that the introduction of the GNCTD Amendment Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha is a "surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic, as enshrined in the Constitution."

She further said that the proposed amendment bill makes a "mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the elected government of Delhi and also violates the unambiguous verdict by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in 2018."

After receiving the letter, Kejriwal thanked Mamata Banerjee for her support, saying anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support the legislation. In a tweet, Kejriwal also wished for Banerjee's 'handsome victory' in the upcoming polls in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal accused the Centre of 'curtailing the powers' of the elected Delhi government through the Bill. AAP has alleged that the Bill will provide overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

What is GNCTD Amendment Bill 2021?

On Monday, the Centre tabled the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Parliament.

The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Centre's stand was laid out in a statement attached with the draft legislation, attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This Bill seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi's daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

It makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action in the national capital. 

The bill mandates that 'government' referred to in any law passed by the legislative assembly would directly mean the L-G and not the government.

It also makes it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G's opinion before any executive action.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Details of Isha Ambani's multi-strand diamond necklace worth a whopping...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Beware of scam: Fake tax refund messages circulating, warns PIB

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE