Mamata extends support to Kejriwal over NCT Bill, stands in solidarity to fight for 'Power' with Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his disagreement on the recently introduced Govt of NCT Delhi Amendment Bill 2021 in Parliament. Terming the Bill a surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic, Mamata Banerjee in a letter to Delhi CM showed her solidarity with him.

"TMC and I stand in full solidarity with you in your principled opposition to the Centre's devious, anti-democratic, anti-Constitution move to disempower the Delhi Government and reduce the status of the Delhi's Chief Minister to a subordinate to the Lieutenant Governor," she wrote.

Attacking the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that the introduction of the GNCTD Amendment Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha is a "surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic, as enshrined in the Constitution."

She further said that the proposed amendment bill makes a "mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the elected government of Delhi and also violates the unambiguous verdict by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in 2018."

After receiving the letter, Kejriwal thanked Mamata Banerjee for her support, saying anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support the legislation. In a tweet, Kejriwal also wished for Banerjee's 'handsome victory' in the upcoming polls in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal accused the Centre of 'curtailing the powers' of the elected Delhi government through the Bill. AAP has alleged that the Bill will provide overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

What is GNCTD Amendment Bill 2021?

On Monday, the Centre tabled the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Parliament.

The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Centre's stand was laid out in a statement attached with the draft legislation, attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This Bill seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi's daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

It makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action in the national capital.

The bill mandates that 'government' referred to in any law passed by the legislative assembly would directly mean the L-G and not the government.

It also makes it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G's opinion before any executive action.