Mamata clips Abhishek Banerjee's wings after poll debacle

While blaming Election Commission, Central Forces and even foreign powers after poll debacle in West Bengal, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced several changes in the party organisation. Virtually everywhere the party did poorly in the elections, TMC has changed the district presidents and party- in charge. Abhishek Banerjee who was in charge of Purulia and Bankura districts couldn't ensure that the party wins those seats. Hence he has been divested off duty and has been only given job of overall coordination and scrutiny of electoral rolls.

Many pundits believe Mamata was forced to take such decision to downgrade Abhishek as increasingly there were allegations of favouritism against her. PM Modi in the election campaign repeatedly made bua-bhatija jibes at them. Abhishek Banerjee was relected from Diamond Harbour by a massive margin. However, he couldn't build on to his stature as in constituencies where he campaigned, TMC failed to make the mark. Hence his role in the party organisation has been downgraded.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that there was 'setting' in the elections, where even foreign powers were involved and they would investigate the matter. Regarding relationship with Centre, Didi said that for constructive issues, they will extend cooperation. She also categorically ruled out supporting the NRC process. Expressing regret about the choice made by Bengal voters, Mamata Banerjee said that she will now focus on party work more. Mamata Banerjee said that she was willing to resign, however party has rejected her wish to not continue as West Bengal CM.