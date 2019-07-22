Mamata calls centre's bid to change name of Bardhaman Station 'BJP proposal'

Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that the West Bengal government has not been informed about the name change of Bardhaman Railway station.

The statement comes a day after Union Minister Nityanand Rai announced that Bardhaman railway station will be renamed after revolutionary freedom fighter Batukeshwar Dutt.

Following this development, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "The state government can propose name changes and then the center can change the name."

"I was there in the Railway Ministry twice. If you want to change the name of a station then you need to get a clearance for the proposal from the state government. That is the system. As per the system, the central government is to propose the name and state government is to clear it," the chief minister told reporters at the state secretariat here.

She further added, "This is not the Centre's proposal but BJP's proposal".

The Centre had earlier this month refused to clear the West Bengal government's 2018 proposal to change the name of the state to 'Bangla'. This had prompted Banerjee to shoot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to expedite the name change and accept the wish of the people.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai made the statement after paying a visit to Dutt's house in Jakkanpur locality along with BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dutt.

Notably, a posh colony named after the revolutionary is situated close to AIIMS at New Delhi where Dutt breathed his last in 1965.

Born in a village of Bardhaman district in 1910, Dutt became associated with the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association which was headed by Chandrashekhar Azad and he accompanied Bhagat Singh to the national assembly in Delhi where they courted arrest after throwing bombs and throwing revolutionary pamphlets while chanting the slogan "Inquilab zindabad".

Dutt was sentenced for life and deported to jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands. After Independence, Dutt had settled down in Patna along with his wife Anjali who taught at a leading girls' school of the city.

( With Inputs from PTI)