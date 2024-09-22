Twitter
Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

Mamata Banerjee writes second letter to PM Modi on devastating 'man-made' flood in South Bengal

In her letter dated September 21, CM Banerjee voiced her disagreement with the central government's handling of the situation.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee writes second letter to PM Modi on devastating 'man-made' flood in South Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, expressing concern over the flooding in South Bengal, which she attributed to "abnormally heavy releases of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) reservoirs in Jharkhand." 

In her letter dated September 21, CM Banerjee voiced her disagreement with the central government's handling of the situation. She claimed that the water release from the DVC reservoirs was done unilaterally, without sufficient input from her government. 

She said that "decisions related to water management were made by the Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti without a consensus being reached with West Bengal authorities." 

Banerjee highlighted that a peak water release, lasting for nine hours, was initiated with only 3.5 hours' notice, which she deemed inadequate for effective disaster management. "The peak water releases from the reservoirs lasting for a prolonged period of 9 hours, were conducted with only 3.5 hours of notice, which proved insufficient for effective disaster management," she wrote. 

"In light of these concerns, I reiterate the demands mentioned in my perious letter dated 20.09.2024 and I request your kind personal intervention to address these issues urgently," she added. 

Banerjee posted a copy of the letter on X on Sunday, saying, "This is my second letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India regarding the devastating MAN-MADE flood in South Bengal caused by unprecedented release of water by DVC." In her previous letter, Banerjee had noted that the floods had affected five million people and urged the central government to release emergency funds to support recovery efforts. 

"The floods have led to significant loss of crops, damage to public infrastructure, and destruction of homes and livestock," she wrote, adding the state government is working hard to provide relief, with operations underway to evacuate people to safer shelters.Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to seriously consider her concerns and requested the release of funds for flood management efforts to help the affected population. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

