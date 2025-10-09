Mamata Banerjee warns PM Modi against trusting Amit Shah, says he acts like ‘acting PM’, can be your...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and alleged that “he acts like acting PM”. She warned PM Modi of a 'Mir Jafar' betrayal by Amit Shah.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and alleged that “he acts like acting PM”. She also took a “Mir Jafar” jibe at the Home Minister. CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP government in Odisha and at the Centre over violence in Cuttack.

While speaking to reporters at the airport after she visited flood-affected areas, CM Banerjee said, “Cuttack is burning. BJP, Bajrang Dal did communal rights there. They will finish off the country. I have seen so many governments, but never such an arrogant and dictatorial government. They should remember that today they are in power and tomorrow they may not be. Nothing is permanent. How can SIR be done within 15 days?... All of this is Amit Shah's doing. He acts like an acting PM. But PM knows everything, don't trust Amit Shah always, he will be your Mir Jafar one day. Take care of this, morning shows the day.”

Mir Jafar was a military general of Siraj ud-Daulah, the last independent Nawab of the Bengal Subah, who betrayed him and helped the East India Company in the Battle of Plassey in June 1757.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday informed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists throughout the country.

Banerjee also hit out at the BJP over the recent flash floods in the state, accusing the Centre of neglecting Bengal's flood relief efforts. She also criticised the BJP for politicising the issue. Banerjee claimed that she worked on the ground, met the affected families, and distributed relief materials. The Chief Minister also slammed the BJP for allegedly neglecting their constituencies after winning elections.

“There can be anger at the time of flood and communal tensions. This will be cleared after the investigation...I went there but not with this type of convoy, only 2-3 cars with me. Also, I worked. I also met the family and distributed materials. But I acted calmly...I never do politics over natural calamities. But when the PM starts doing it, it hurts... You do not give funds to Bengal for flood relief. How does BJP make tall claims? I was injured during elections; they said a lot of things. I let it go, I forgive them...Is it right to take 30-40 vehicles to a flood-affected area without informing Police? I met him (Khagen Murmu), he is a little injured in his ears. But he is diabetic, so he is under observation...I wish him a speedy recovery...” said Bannerjee.