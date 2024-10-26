Ahead of Diwali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed all state security agencies, including the intelligence bureau to stay on high alert ensuring peaceful celebrations across the region.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed police to beef up security fearing unrest during the upcoming festival season. The chief minister hinted at plans being hatched to create communal riots and violence in the city, however, she didn’t divulge details of the identities of those involved. As a precautionary measure, she has emphasised the need to enhance vigilance during the celebrations.

Addressing the officials, the Trinamool Congress chief said, “Kali Puja is coming soon. Police and Special Task Force must use intelligence to see that no explosions happen. There is a plot to incite communal riots and create violence - that has to be checked. We must ensure that no one exploits the festive atmosphere to create unrest.” Further, she also insisted media to not sensationalise the situation to create unnecessary panic among the public. "I do not want communal tension in Bengal. The police will take strict action against any provocateurs, but I urge the media not to sensationalise this... Please avoid provoking the public," she added.

Banerjee instructed all state agencies, including the intelligence bureau to stay on high alert ensuring peaceful celebrations across the region. The city was hit with the aftermath of Cyclone Dana affecting several districts. The chief minister reviewed the situation and confirmed that one death took place, while 2.16 lakh people were evacuated from the affected areas. She directed officials to ensure relief materials for the victims who suffered in the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has been in unrest over the RG Kar Hospital College rape and murder case which prompted huge protests. The doctors went on a cease-work strike demanding better safety measures for the health department. Recently, the junior doctors called off their hunger strike after a two-hour-long meeting with Banerjee in which she expressed displeasure over the suspension of 47 students at the RG Kar Medical College by the academic council.