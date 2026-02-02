Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in West Bengal

Mamata Benerjee's move against ECI comes ahead of her meeting with its chief Gyanesh Kumar on Monday (February 2) and with days left for Bengal’s final voter list to be published on February 14.

In a major move to challenge the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court, filing a petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the chief electoral officer of West Bengal.



Mamata Banerjee moves the Supreme Court against ECI

The petition, ‘Mamata Banerjee v Election Commission of India’, which is yet to be listed for hearing, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo contended that the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is an unlawful manoeuvre designed to facilitate a “backdoor" implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by potentially disenfranchising legitimate voters across the poll-bound state. She had earlier announced on January 3 her intention to move the top court against the exercise.



Banerjee had earlier written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising serious objections to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the exercise has inflicted widespread public suffering and dangerously eroded trust in democratic processes. Sharing an X post on Saturday, All India Trinamool Congress wrote, "Smt. @MamataOfficial has written to the Chief Election Commissioner sounding the alarm on the ongoing SIR in Bengal, warning that the exercise has inflicted widespread public suffering and dangerously eroded trust in democratic processes.



She has strongly objected to the deployment of nearly 8,100 Micro-Observers, pointing out that their roles, powers, and authority have no basis in existing election laws. Even more alarming, she has flagged that certain observers are unlawfully accessing and controlling the @ECISVEEP ERONET portal, manipulating data in ways that could disenfranchise legitimate voters. She has urged the CEC to intervene immediately to halt this institutional overreach, restore public faith in constitutional bodies, and safeguard citizens' dignity, rights, and democratic freedoms."



Furore over SIR in West Bengal



Calling the situation "wholly against our democratic ethos, federalism and fundamental rights," Banerjee urged the Chief Election Commissioner to intervene immediately to halt the exercise, restore public faith in constitutional bodies, and safeguard citizens' dignity, rights and democratic freedoms.The politics has heated up in Bengal as the state is scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year.



