Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Supreme Court directs judiciary officers to oversee SIR process

In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Supreme Court directed the appointment of either serving or former additional district judges as judicial officers to oversee the process. The officers would be appointed by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, said the court, while noting a trust gap between the Bengal government and the Election Commission of India.

Supreme Court's big order on the ongoing SIR in West Bengal

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, "The foremost issue for consideration is completion of the ongoing SIR in West Bengal. Various interim directions are issued from time to time. There is an unfortunate allegation/counter-allegation which clearly depicts a trust deficit between two constitutional functionaries – democratically elected state government and the ECI."



The decision was due to a blame game between the state government and the Election Commission over electoral roll revisions. The court cited a dispute over Group B officers being provided to act as Electoral Register Officers (EROs). Judicial officers will now handle pending claims, assisted by micro-observers and state officials. "To ensure fairness in the adjudication of documents and consequential determination of inclusion/exclusion on the voter list, and as agreed to by both sides, we are left with hardly any other option but to request the CJI of Calcutta HC to spare some serving judicial officers along with some former judicial officers of integrity in the rank of additional district judge...who can then in each district revisit/dispose of pending claims under category of logical discrepancy. Each such officer shall be assisted by micro-observers and officers of the state government who have already been deputed by the state for such duties," the Supreme Court added.



Further, the court directed that pending court cases will be transferred to alternate courts to ease the workload. Collectors and police will support the appointed officers to ensure a smooth process.

SIR row in West Bengal

The apex court allowed the Election Commission to publish the final voters' list by February 28, with supplementary lists to follow. The Bengal DGP must report on measures to protect Special Inquiry Roll (SIR) officers from threats. The court was addressing tensions between the state and the poll body, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging targeting and seeking a pause on voter deletions. The Election Commission claims the state isn't cooperating, and officers are facing threats.