Mamata Banerjee visits Burdwan school, gives Rs 10 lakh for its development

Children of a school here were taken by surprise when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid them an unannounced visit on Monday.

Banerjee was in the district to chair an administrative meeting. After the meeting was over, she reached the Vivekanand Girl's School in Ichlabad area where she shared some light moments with students.

During her visit to the school, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and enjoyed songs presented by them.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 10 lakh for development of the school and assured of a playground after some students told here that they do not have a place to play.

Later, she headed for an Adivasi village, Aalish Gram where she met poor families and inquired about their problems.