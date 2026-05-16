Mamata Banerjee urges TMC to rebuild after crushing Bengal poll defeat, says ‘Those who want to leave can go’

Mamata Banerjee urged TMC leaders to rebuild the party after its crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

After suffering a major defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has reportedly urged party leaders and workers to rebuild the organisation while making it clear that those unwilling to stay with the party are free to leave.

Banerjee made the remarks during a meeting with Trinamool Congress candidates at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Friday. The gathering was attended by senior party leaders, including TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC Faces Major Electoral Setback

The Trinamool Congress lost power in West Bengal after ruling the state for three consecutive terms, with the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a decisive victory in the assembly elections. The setback also saw Mamata Banerjee losing from the Bhabanipur constituency, long considered one of her strongest political bastions.

The TMC had contested 291 seats in the election, leaving three Darjeeling hill seats for ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). However, the party managed to win only 80 seats, while 211 candidates, including several ministers and senior leaders, were defeated.

'Rebuild the Party Again'

According to sources quoted by PTI, Banerjee told party members that the organisation would recover despite the electoral loss. She reportedly encouraged workers to reopen damaged party offices and reconnect with grassroots supporters.

In a strong message directed at leaders considering switching political sides, Banerjee reportedly said those wishing to join other parties could do so freely. She maintained that the Trinamool Congress would continue its political fight and would not bow before political opponents.

The TMC chief also repeated the party’s claim that the people’s mandate had been “stolen,” an allegation repeatedly raised by party leaders after the election results were announced.

Meeting Held Amid Defection Speculation

The Kalighat meeting took place amid reports of dissatisfaction within the party and speculation over possible defections following the defeat. Party insiders said the interaction was aimed at boosting morale among candidates and projecting unity during a difficult phase for the organisation.

Later, the Trinamool Congress shared photographs from the meeting on its official X account, praising candidates for their campaign efforts despite what the party described as intimidation and political pressure during the elections.

The post asserted that the TMC remained united and determined to rebuild itself after the setback.