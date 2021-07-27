Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Narendra Modi shortly in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is in Delhi since Monday is shortly going to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Earlier today, she met with Congress leader Kamal Nath.

After Mamata Banerjee came to power in West Bengal for the third consecutive time, this will be her first meeting with the Prime Minister. The West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 saw a bitter fight between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

Some media reports suggest that CM Mamata Banerjee may ask the Prime Minister to ensure the release of central dues to the state as well as COVID-19 vaccines. "Banerjee could raise a range of issues, starting from a hike in fuel prices, shortage in supply of vaccines and the Central funds that are due," HT quoted a TMC leader.

The two leaders had met for just 15 minutes in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas when PM Modi held a review meeting. During that meeting, Banerjee had handed over a report of the damage inflicted by the cyclone.

The Bengal Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee will spend three days in Delhi meeting with opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to call on her.

"I will also try to meet the President. Several political leaders have requested that they want to meet me. I will try to adjust and accommodate as far as possible in two to three days," Banerjee had earlier said.