Mamata Banerjee to join CJP's Delhi protest? Former Bengal CM makes big statement

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support to ongoing political protests and signalled that the battle against the BJP-led central government is set to intensify.

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister, has extended her support to the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and said that she would visit Delhi if required. While addressing the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, Mamata said, ''We supported CJP from the beginning. If need be, I will visit Delhi and join their protest.''

Mamata Banerjee backs CJP protest, calls for INDIA alliance unity against BJP

''The time has come to be united under the umbrella of the INDI Alliance against the BJP. I request all parties of the nation and the entire country, and in Bengal also,'' she added.

Talking about the protest developments on Monday, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'turned his car' after the alleged police action against students. ''People can realise the BJP atrocities. It has already crossed Hitler and Stalin.''

#WATCH | Kolkata: Former CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee says, “If need be, I myself will go to the CJP protest. They had our support from the beginning, and will continue to have it.”



(Source: TMC) pic.twitter.com/2iWRW4wggs — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Targets BJP over police action, alleges bid to disrupt TMC rally

She also accused the BJP of disrupting the TMC Martyrs' Day programme on Monday and added, ''Last night, Abhishek and I, along with other leaders, guarded the Shaheed Diwas stage from the BJP's continuous attack. But did not get any help from the police after informing them several times. We can understand whose direction works behind.''

Further targeting the newly elected BJP-led West Bengal government, Mamata said, ''BJP state government is a government of fear. They killed several of our party workers and harassed them. They wanted to stop me from doing the rally today. But they failed. I will visit districts soon, will show your guards to stop me. Those who looted votes, deducted the names of voters from SIR electoral rolls, will come in front of you very soon.''

Earlier, Mamata condemned the alleged police action against students in Delhi.