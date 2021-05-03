Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in as West Bengal CM for third time on May 5

Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time on May 5, her party announced on Monday.

The newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress unanimously elected Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The TMC legislators elected the speaker in the outgoing House, Biman Banerjee, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

A day later, on May 6, all council of ministers will be sworn in by Protem speaker Subrata Mukherjee. Later, Biman Banerjee will hold the post of Speaker.

"The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from May 6," Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters here after the meeting of the legislators.

Also read Nandigram election result 2021: Big blow to Mamata Banerjee as Election Commission rejects recounting demand of TMC

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm today and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections.

"Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan," Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.

A day after the vote counting, the Bengal Chief Minister addressed a press meeting where she demanded a forensic examination into the Nandigram vote counting incident.

She alleged that the Returning Officer of the Assembly seat had said that he was threatened against recounting of votes.

Briefing the mediapersons, Mamata said, "I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours the server was down. Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed. I will move court."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots" in Nandigram constituency.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID.