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Mamata Banerjee suffers setback in Bhabanipur as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 15,105 votes margin

After 20 rounds of counting, the incumbent Chief Minister of West Bengal lost in the Bhabanipur seat by a margin of over 15,000 votes to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:57 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee suffers setback in Bhabanipur as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 15,105 votes margin
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated incumbent CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur. (AI-Generated)
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In a massive setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost in the Bhabanipur constituency seat to arch-rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)' candidate Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes. The high-profile seat is marked as one of the most important battles of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, as Bhabanipur is considered a political turf of Mamata. The seat has been closely associated with her political journey and influence in the City of Joy, Kolkata.

However, in the early trends, it was a close fight between the two veterans, followed by a decent lead by Mamata. But Suvendu eventually secured the victory by 15,105 votes after the completion of all 20 rounds of counting.

He secured a total of 73,917 votes, whereas Mamata got just 58,812 votes. Other candidates from the Bhabanipur seat included Shrijeeb Biswas from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who got 3,556 votes, and Pradip Prasad of the Indian National Congress, who secured 1,257 votes.

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