Mamata Banerjee slams ECI after party name and symbol frozen, calls it black day for democracy

The Election Commission has frozen the All India Trinamool Congress name and the Flowers & Grass symbol due to a leadership dispute between Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy. The Mamata faction has been assigned the Football Player symbol, while the Arup Roy faction will use the Envelope symbol.

Following an interim directive by the Election Commission of India regarding an ongoing leadership dispute within the party, Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the decision, calling it an unconstitutional move driven by political vendetta.

Reacting to the freeze on the original party name and the iconic "Flowers & Grass" symbol, Banerjee said: "We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta."

Mamata warns centre, alleges conspiracy

Mamata Banerjee also issued a stern warning to those in power, claiming that the decision was a result of pre-planned political interference. "They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga'. Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow," she added.

She accused the ruling party at the Centre of orchestrating political splits across the country, alleging that after breaking the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the NCP, they tried everywhere.

"They have already planned false FIRs, false elections, and manipulated counting... Counting agents were thrown out. They hijacked the counting after a few rounds," she alleged.

New names and symbols for by-elections

The ECI's order, issued under Article 324 of the Constitution and Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols Order, 1968, addresses Dispute Case No. 01 of 2026 between rival factions. Neither faction led by Arup Roy nor Mamata Banerjee is permitted to use the original name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the reserved symbol "Flowers & Grass" pending final determination.

Mamata Banerjee faction was allotted the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" with the "Football Player" symbol, while the Arup Roy faction was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" with the "Envelope" symbol.

In Rejinagar, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest for Mamata faction on Football Player symbol, while Safiuzzaman Saikh will represent the Democratic Trinamool Congress on the Envelope. A similar contest will play out in Nandigram and Assam's Nagaon.