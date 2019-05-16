Mamata Banerjee says vandalism of statues not new for BJP, lists past incidents

Headlines

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeIndia

India

Mamata Banerjee says vandalism of statues not new for BJP, lists past incidents

A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in the violence during BJP president Shah's massive road show on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that vandalism of statues is not something new for the BJP as she claimed that the entire Bengal was hurt by vandalisation of the Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in Kolkata. 

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Shah's massive road show on Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence.

"Vandalising the statue of Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar may not be viewed as an isolated incident. Incidence of vandalism of statues is not a new phenomenon for BJP," the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote in a Facebook post. 

Listing past incidents of vandalism of statues under BJP rule, she said, "They vandalised age-old statues in Tripura immediately after coming to power in 2018. It was a planned operation in Tripura where bulldozers were brought by BJP. This was public property built with govt funds."

At least two statues of Russian Communist icon Vladimir Lenin were brought down in Tripura amid clashes that erupted between Left and BJP supporters after the BJP swept assembly elections in the state last year. The incident triggered a series of vandalism of statues in various states including in Uttar Pradesh where statues of Dr Bhimraom Ambedkar were found damaged at various places.

"A statue of BR Ambedkar, founding father of Indian Constitution and a legendary leader of the backward classes, was vandalised in Meerut (UP) again under BJP rule in March last year," Mamata said in her Facebook post.  

She also listed the incident when a statue of rationalist leader and Dravidian movement founder EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was found vandalised at Aranthangi in the Tamil Nadu's Vellore district in March this year. 

A BJP was allegedly found to be involved in the incident and was expelled from the party. 

The incident followed a row over comments made by BJP leader H Raja indicating that statues of Periyar could be the next to be pulled down after two statues of communist icon Vladimir Lenin was razed in Tripura. 

"This serious matter on demolition of statue was raised in Parliament in March, 2018. Following the embarrassment, the Home Ministry of present govt at the centre had to issue two advisories to all states for taking preventive measures," she said.

"All India Trinamool Congress believes in conserving the rich cultural and historical heritage of our Bengal. It is totally against the hate philosophy of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (BJP president) Amit Shah," she further said.

The TMC chief said that the entire Bengal is hurt by the act of vandalising the statue of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar by outside goons of BJP. "Vidyasagar is a great reformer, philosopher, educationist of Bengal whose name is remembered with great dignity and honour everywhere," she said, adding that people of Bengal condemn this "henious act of vandalism by BJP goons."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who left high-paying job in US, built dairy farm in India with Rs 64.5 crore turnover

Nuh incident: Hindu outfits hold 'Mahapanchayat' in Palwal, to decide on next yatra

Hariyali Teej 2023 Date, time: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi of sawan teej

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE