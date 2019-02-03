Mamata Banerjee says TMC will never support Citizenship Bill

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally was over, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuted all allegations made by the PM.

She said that the Modi government was desperate to return to power and they know that their death knell has been rung.

Banerjee made it clear that they would not support the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In his speech at the event organised by the Matua community, PM Modi praised the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and sought the Trinamool Congress' support for it.

"The question does not arise at all. We will not support him to spark riots. Look at what they are doing in the name of NRC. They are kicking out Bengalis from Assam, they are kicking out Nepalis, Biharis from other states.

"What do they think? Will only BJP stay in India and do they intend to make us foreigners?

"They only want to start a clash among Hindus, Muslims and other communities. People will ensure in the election that they will leave the country," Mamata said.

Brushing aside the allegations of corruption she said that they need psychiatric help for levelling such allegations.

"What will they do next? Let the agencies loose after me? I would rather be in jail than cow down to them," she added.

Banerjee said that the Delhi government was to be removed first and that the state government had been a newly elected one and would be there for another three years.

"In this election they would score a big zero. He is only busy with his fashion and private flight. Even his speech is read through auto cue."

She said the BJP is not fit for politics. "All they know is to spark riots and kill people in the name of Gau Raksha. They don't have minimum political courtesy and are only busy unleashing Central investigating agencies on all Opposition leaders," Banerjee said talking to a private news channel.