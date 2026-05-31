Mamata Banerjee’s video threatening hospital authorities over nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s treatment surfaces

After the incident of an alleged attack on former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a video of the former has now surfaced online. The video showed the former CM threatening the hospital authority in Kolkata.

After the incident of an alleged attack on former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a video of the former has now surfaced online. The video showed the former CM threatening the hospital authority in Kolkata.

A state spokesman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal posted a video on his social media handle showing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee threatening the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private hospital at Minto Park in central Kolkata on Saturday night to get her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee admitted there.



Debjit Sarkar, the BJP's spokesman in West Bengal shared the alleged video. Sarkar shared a medical certificate on his social media handle, which was issued by the same Kolkata hospital authorities, and claimed that the former Chief Minister was threatening the CEO of the private hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee even when medical reports indicated no significant injuries, as he quoted in the post.

“It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience. Any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators, or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates the basic principles of democracy and governance,” said Sarkar in his social media post.

Abhishek Banerjee attacked

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, after Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, visited the family of Sanju Karmakar, who the party alleged was killed by “BJP-backed miscreants” in post-poll violence in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, was harassed, thrown eggs at and even assaulted by a group of local people, including several women.

Later, security officials escorted him out of the region and immediately taken to a private hospital near the East Metropolitan Bypass. Mamata Banerjee soon reached there and alleged that the hospital was not properly treating her nephew. After that Abhishek Banerjee was transferred to another private hospital in Minto Park, central Kolkata. He was taken to the ITU at the second hospital for examination.

After a thorough examination, the authorities at Minto Park denied admission, citing the medical certificate stating, “no admission required” as there were no injuries. In the certificate it was stated that, since no major internal injuries were detected and Banerjee was fully conscious, he did not require admission.

The hospital prescribed some medicines, including a digestive tablet. On receiving the news, Mamata Banerjee, who was present at the hospital premises, flared up. Before leaving with her nephew, she alleged that both the hospital near East Metropolitan Bypass and the one at Minto Park refused admission and proper treatment because of pressure from the state administration. She told reporters that in the case of the second hospital, “there was pressure from a deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police not to admit Abhishek. First, they won the elections through forgery and hooliganism.

After that, they assaulted Abhishek. And now finally, they have pressurised so that he was not properly treated.” She also claimed that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called her and assured her of full cooperation in getting Banerjee treated at any hospital outside West Bengal. Thereafter, she left the hospital premises with Banerjee. At the time of filing this report, the Trinamool Congress general secretary had reached his residence at Kalighat Road in south Kolkata, close to Mamata Banerjee’s residence.