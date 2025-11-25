FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Mamata Banerjee's stark warning to centre ahead of SIR: 'I'll shake the nation...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning to the central government ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, stating that she would take to the streets nationwide and "shake the entire nation" if she or her people were targeted in the state.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's stark warning to centre ahead of SIR: 'I'll shake the nation...'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Image credit: ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning to the central government ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, stating that she would take to the streets nationwide and "shake the entire nation" if she or her people were targeted in the state. 

Referring to the BJP's Bihar campaign, Mamata Banerjee alleged that no one there could see through the party's "game" in the state, adding that this won't be the case in Bengal. "If you target me in Bengal and I consider any assault on my people as a personal attack, then I will shake the entire nation. I will travel the whole nation after the elections," she said, as quoted by India Today. 

Addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon, the Trinamool Congress Supremo urged the people not to be "scared", assuring them that the poll body does not have the power to delete a single name. "It takes 3 years to conduct an SIR. It was last done in 2002. We never opposed SIR, but we said no genuine voters can be deleted, those who are beneficiaries of various government schemes...BJP is fixing the list from their party office, and EC will decide accordingly. EC's job is to remain impartial and not be a BJP commission," she said. 

Pertinent to note that the revision of voter rolls is currently underway in West Bengal, which will undergo assembly polls in 2026. Under the revision, every elector must submit a partially pre-filled unique Enumeration Form to their respective Booth Level Officer by December 4, and the draft roll will be published by December 9. 

 

 

