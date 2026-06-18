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Mamata Banerjee’s longtime PSO removed, security 'downgraded'; TMC slams West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Mamata Banerjee’s longtime PSO removed, TMC slams CM Suvendu Adhikari

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Mamata Banerjee’s longtime PSO removed, security 'downgraded'; TMC slams West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

TMC has accused Suvendu Adhikari of removing Mamata Banerjee’s longtime PSO, calling it a vindictive move that raises security concerns.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee’s longtime PSO removed, security 'downgraded'; TMC slams West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari
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A fresh political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of removing former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s personal security officer (PSO), who had been assigned to her for over two decades.

TMC calls move 'vindictive'

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee strongly criticised the decision, calling it an act driven by political vendetta. He said the removal reflects a “vindictive attitude” and questioned the rationale behind replacing a security officer who had earned Banerjee’s trust over 20 years.

According to him, Mamata Banerjee declined to accept the newly assigned PSOs, emphasising that personal security is built on trust and familiarity.

Security concerns raised

The issue gained further traction after TMC MP Derek O’Brien shared a video late Thursday night from outside Banerjee’s residence, claiming there was no visible security deployment. He alleged that her long-serving PSO had been withdrawn, leaving her residence unguarded.

The TMC also issued a strong statement, suggesting that the move was not routine but a deliberate attempt to isolate the former chief minister and compromise her safety.

Political war of words intensifies

The ruling party escalated its attack on Suvendu Adhikari, accusing him of indulging in “petty politics” and misusing power. The remarks underline the deepening political rivalry in the state.

BJP responds

Reacting to the controversy, BJP MLA Asim Sarkar stated that Mamata Banerjee would continue to receive security as per the norms applicable to a former chief minister, downplaying the concerns raised by the TMC.

Backdrop of internal turmoil

The controversy comes at a time when the TMC itself is facing internal challenges. Reports suggest growing dissent within the party, with a significant number of MLAs forming a separate grouping in the state assembly.

In Parliament too, a section of TMC MPs has reportedly taken steps that संकेत internal divisions, adding to the party’s troubles.

Situation under watch

With sharp accusations flying between political rivals and questions being raised over security protocols, the issue has quickly turned into a major political flashpoint in West Bengal. More clarity is expected as the government responds to the allegations in the coming days.

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