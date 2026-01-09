FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Mamata Banerjee's FIRST reaction to TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien dragged away during protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi over ED raids, says, 'arrogance in...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has condemned the detenion of Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien, Kirti Azad and several others by Delhi Police while protesting outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids at I-PAC office, Chief Pratik Jain's residence. She called the action shameful.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's FIRST reaction to TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien dragged away during protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi over ED raids, says, 'arrogance in...'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has condemned the detention of Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien, Kirti Azad and several others by Delhi Police while protesting outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence over ED raids at I-PAC office, Chief Pratik Jain's residence. In a message on X, she called the action 'shameful' as many TMC MPs were lifted up and dragged to the police van, describing this incdence as 'arrogance in uniform.'

On X, she wrote, 'I strongly condemn the shameful and unacceptable treatment meted out to our Members of Parliament. Dragging elected representatives on the streets for exercising their democratic right to protest outside the Home Minister’s office is not law enforcement - it is arrogance in uniform. '

'This is a democracy, not the BJP’s private property. Democracy does not function on the convenience or comfort of those in power. When BJP leaders protest, they expect red carpets and special privileges. When opposition MPs raise their voices, they are dragged, detained, and humiliated,' she added.

Blasing on BJP, Banerjee said, 'This double standard exposes the BJP’s idea of democracy - obedience, not dissent. Let it be clear: respect is mutual. You respect us, we respect you. You drag us on the road, and we will drag you back to the constitutional idea of tolerance, dissent, and democratic morality. This is our India. We are citizens by right, not at the mercy of a chair, a badge, or a position of power. No government, no party, and no Home Minister gets to decide who deserves dignity in a democracy.'

