Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video
BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air
Sabarimala Gold 'Chori' Case: Who is Kandararu Rajeevaru, chief priest in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, arrested by SIT
Mamata Banerjee's FIRST reaction to TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien dragged away during protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi over ED raids, says, 'arrogance in...'
Iran after Venezuela? Why Donald Trump can't afford regime change in Tehran?
Emraan Hashmi makes SHOCKING comment on viral cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Nothing has...'
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Toxic first look, says this to director Geetu Mohandas on Yash's intimate scene: 'No male director is man enough to...'
INDIA
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has condemned the detenion of Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien, Kirti Azad and several others by Delhi Police while protesting outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids at I-PAC office, Chief Pratik Jain's residence. She called the action shameful.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has condemned the detention of Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien, Kirti Azad and several others by Delhi Police while protesting outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence over ED raids at I-PAC office, Chief Pratik Jain's residence. In a message on X, she called the action 'shameful' as many TMC MPs were lifted up and dragged to the police van, describing this incdence as 'arrogance in uniform.'
On X, she wrote, 'I strongly condemn the shameful and unacceptable treatment meted out to our Members of Parliament. Dragging elected representatives on the streets for exercising their democratic right to protest outside the Home Minister’s office is not law enforcement - it is arrogance in uniform. '
'This is a democracy, not the BJP’s private property. Democracy does not function on the convenience or comfort of those in power. When BJP leaders protest, they expect red carpets and special privileges. When opposition MPs raise their voices, they are dragged, detained, and humiliated,' she added.
Blasing on BJP, Banerjee said, 'This double standard exposes the BJP’s idea of democracy - obedience, not dissent. Let it be clear: respect is mutual. You respect us, we respect you. You drag us on the road, and we will drag you back to the constitutional idea of tolerance, dissent, and democratic morality. This is our India. We are citizens by right, not at the mercy of a chair, a badge, or a position of power. No government, no party, and no Home Minister gets to decide who deserves dignity in a democracy.'