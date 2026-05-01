Mamata Banerjee’s EVM Strongroom visit forces security reset in Kolkata, Section 163 imposed

Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, authorities banned groups of five or more people within a 200-metre radius of the strongrooms.

Ahead of the May 4 vote counting, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders on Friday at key spots, barring public gatherings near strongrooms in the city and nearby areas. The curbs came amid a heated standoff at two Bhabanipur counting centres after Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of tampering with EVMs.

Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), authorities banned groups of five or more people within a 200-metre radius of the strongrooms.

Which are the restricted areas?

The curbs were enforced in seven locations: Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour Road, Lord Sinha Hall, Pramathesh Barua Sarani, Sahid Kshudiram Bose Road, Judge's Court Road, and Naresh Mitra Sarani (Beltala Road). While most fall under Kolkata Police limits, some areas are part of South 24 Parganas.

CM Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room. TMC supremo here is facing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Claiming that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state, Banerjee said, "There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room."

Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India, CM Banerjee said, "Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together."

Chief Minister urged citizen to maintain peace

Also, the Chief Minister urged every citizen to maintain peace and harmony during this crucial time. "Victory is Certain," she said.

"Bengal refuses to bow to the Bohiragotos of Delhi and Gujarat, who seek to subjugate a people whose soul they can never understand. Every act of wrongdoing against our people, every overreach, and every heavy-handed tactic by the BJP and their Central Forces will be answered. Once the results are in, every transgression will be paid for in full through the ruthless power of the democratic process," Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Most exit polls have predicted a BJP ousting the TMC in West Bengal, which has been in power for the last 15 years. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

West Bengal achieved highest voter turnout

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.