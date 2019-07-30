Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign kickstarts after initial glitches

A day after the grand launch of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign by Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee it faced initial glitches on the first day.

While the callers complained that their calls could not be completed, the managing team of ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ said that the pressure was huge because of the euphoria and was trying to reach out to everyone who called. Most callers claimed either their call was on ‘waiting’ or was ‘redirected’ to another line.

“In the last 24 hours, more than one lakh people have called on the phone line. Currently, more than 250 people are working round the clock on this. We are further ramping up our resources to handle the overwhelming response. We thank you for your patience,” said the spokesperson from the managing campaign team.

Sources reveal that more than 50,000 people from the state have shared their opinion and problems through the digital platform.

On Monday, Banerjee launched a phone line and a website so that people can share their complaints and opinions. “In a bid to interact more with the people of the state, and hear their concerns, I am announcing a dedicated phone number, 9137091370. Side by side, opinions can also be posted at this website, www.didikebolo.com,” she said ahead of her meeting with party MLAs, district and block presidents at the Nazrul Manch.

She also launched a massive outreach program for the Trinamool Congress partymen on Monday.

Under the outreach program, party leaders have been asked to reach out to the people on the grass-root level and connect with them. Sources in the party say that the results in the recently concluded elections have shown that a party has failed to connect with the people at the grass-root level.

“This reach out initiative will involve both traditional and modern methods of communication. We have created a digital platform whereby the public can contact us directly. It is not that it will be possible to solve all problems, but an effort will be made to tackle most of them. The party’s representatives and workers will simultaneously spread the ideas and ideals of the Trinamool Congress,” she added.

Banerjee highlighted that over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 elected representatives and post-holders of the party will have to visit as many as 10,000 villages and towns and interact with the local residents. If needed, they will stay overnight and also hear what the local party workers have to say.