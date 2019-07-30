Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign kickstarts after initial glitches

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeIndia

India

Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign kickstarts after initial glitches

A day after the grand launch of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign by Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee it faced initial glitches on the first day.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 11:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after the grand launch of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign by Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee it faced initial glitches on the first day.

While the callers complained that their calls could not be completed, the managing team of ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ said that the pressure was huge because of the euphoria and was trying to reach out to everyone who called. Most callers claimed either their call was on ‘waiting’ or was ‘redirected’ to another line.

“In the last 24 hours, more than one lakh people have called on the phone line. Currently, more than 250 people are working round the clock on this. We are further ramping up our resources to handle the overwhelming response. We thank you for your patience,” said the spokesperson from the managing campaign team.

Sources reveal that more than 50,000 people from the state have shared their opinion and problems through the digital platform.

On Monday, Banerjee launched a phone line and a website so that people can share their complaints and opinions. “In a bid to interact more with the people of the state, and hear their concerns, I am announcing a dedicated phone number, 9137091370. Side by side, opinions can also be posted at this website, www.didikebolo.com,” she said ahead of her meeting with party MLAs, district and block presidents at the Nazrul Manch.

She also launched a massive outreach program for the Trinamool Congress partymen on Monday.

Under the outreach program, party leaders have been asked to reach out to the people on the grass-root level and connect with them. Sources in the party say that the results in the recently concluded elections have shown that a party has failed to connect with the people at the grass-root level.

“This reach out initiative will involve both traditional and modern methods of communication. We have created a digital platform whereby the public can contact us directly. It is not that it will be possible to solve all problems, but an effort will be made to tackle most of them. The party’s representatives and workers will simultaneously spread the ideas and ideals of the Trinamool Congress,” she added.

Banerjee highlighted that over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 elected representatives and post-holders of the party will have to visit as many as 10,000 villages and towns and interact with the local residents. If needed, they will stay overnight and also hear what the local party workers have to say.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

'He is aware': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE