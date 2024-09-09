'If they wanted to…': CM Mamata Banerjee responds to allegations of offering money to Kolkata rape victim's parents

She has also refused to accept the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee categorically rejected the allegations that she offered money to the family of Kolkata rape victim, terming it a slanderous statement. She also supported any measures that the family of the deceased would want to undertake in order to bring justice to their daughter.

She further alleged that the BJP-led central government and the Left parties have conspired against her government. Not only that, but she accused these groups of inciting people to derail her government’s efforts, despite the state’s adherence to all the legal requirements, including those to do with CISF.

She said, “This is nothing but slander (On offering money to victim’s parents). I told the deceased doctor’s parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter’s memory, our Govt with them.” She has also refused to accept the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal stating that there is need for experienced personnel in the course of Durga Puja festival.

CM Banerjee during a media interaction on Monday said that Goyal had agreed to resign amid protests by junior doctors and other stakeholders. “Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal offered to resign after RG Kar protests, but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja,” she said.

She further requested the protesters to return to work and prepare for Durga puja. “There are many rules like if you gather on the streets every day, people face problems, there are elderly people in many houses, they will have trouble sleeping because of the mic. That is why there are rules of the Pollution Control Board that mics should not be played after 10 pm or there should not be noise beyond a certain limit. But for the last 1 month, we have stopped all this. We will request that now all the protesters should return to their work, now come for Durga Puja. The matter is not in our hands but in the hands of CBI,” she said.