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Mamata Banerjee's nameplate removed from Kolkata's Nandan, but why does Jyoti Basu's plaque remain intact?

A political row has erupted in West Bengal's Kolkata after former CM Mamata Banerjee's nameplate at was painted orange and another one was removed ahead of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's nameplate removed from Kolkata's Nandan, but why does Jyoti Basu's plaque remain intact?
Mamata Banerjee's nameplate removed from Kolkata's Nandan centre. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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A controversy has erupted at Kolkata's Nandan cultural complex after Mamata Banerjee's nameplate was allegedly removed from the main hall and painted over in orange. Meanwhile, the plaque bearing the name of former CM Jyoti Basu remains untouched. The incident captivated attention ahead of the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) as preparations were underway at the venue. The removal of Mamata's name has sparked a major controversy after reactions from several BJP and Trinamool Congress leaders surfaced.

For those unversed, former CM Basu laid the foundation stone of Nandan in 1980, and the complex was inaugurated in 1985 by filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Mamata's name was added to the plaques at the venue after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.

What did Mithun Chakraborty say about Mamata's nameplate?

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who serves as a cultural advisor to the West Bengal government as asked on the recent development at the Nandan. ''Do you still want her name to remain? I will quit KIFF if Mamata Banerjee’s name continues to appear on the plaques at Nandan,'' Mithun said while speaking to reporters.

For those unversed, a Bengali movie named Projapati, which was released across the state in 2022 ahead of the Christmas holidays, was not given screens at Nandan, as Mithun Chakraborty also played a vital role in the film. Mithun had joined the BJP during the previous West Bengal Assembly Elections and campaigned extensively across various constituencies as a star campaigner for the party. 

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee was present at the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday where she addressed the public and said, ''Bengal is the victim of the circumstances of this SIR. We will not give up. We will give our lives, we will fight, but we will not surrender. They looted our Bengal. We will save democracy and bring it back. We will take revenge through politics. We will take revenge through democracy. We will fight.''

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