Mamata Banerjee makes momos at local food stall in Darjeeling – WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday surprised locals in Darjeeling when she took over a momo stall and helped in making the dumplings.

She went out for a morning walk in Darjeeling when she saw a local momo stall and took things into her own hands.

A video of the incident is being shared on social media wherein the Bengal CM can be seen making momos with locals.

She can be seen rolling the dough and then wrapping a momo with fillings as locals look on.

Watch the video here:

READ | Baba Ramdev loses cool over question on rising fuel prices – WATCH

At the momo stall, she also interacted with members of a self-help group called 'Anju'.

The TMC chief is currently on a visit to Darjeeling in North Bengal.

This move by Mamata appeared to draw inspiration from the 'Chai pe Charcha' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did on March 4.

PM Modi sipped hot tea in a 'kulhar' which he took directly from the tea stall owner.

READ | ‘Real-life Baahubali’: Elephant lifts mahout with its trunk in viral video – WATCH