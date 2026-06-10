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Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faces major blow; Saayoni Ghosh contacted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar?

Reports suggest that TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh recently reached out to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to express her dissatisfaction with ongoing developments within the party.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faces major blow; Saayoni Ghosh contacted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar?
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh to join rebel faction? (source: ANI)
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When Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is already on the verge of a major setback, as another MP has reportedly joined the rebel list. Reports are circulating that Jadavpur Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh, who was recently appointed chief of the party’s women’s wing, has contacted the rebel faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Some sources also claimed that she has joined the dissident faction and signed documents associated with it. 

Reports suggest that Saayoni Ghosh recently reached out to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to express her dissatisfaction with ongoing developments within the party. The development comes when the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is grappling with its most significant internal rebellion; several MPs are questioning the party leadership's functioning and decisions, appearing to align themselves with the breakaway faction.

 

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