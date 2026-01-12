FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack on EC, flags 'logical discrepancy' in letter to CEC over SIR in West Bengal

In the fifth letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped up his attack on the Election Commission over “logical discrepancy” in Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

In the fifth letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped up his attack on the Election Commission over “logical discrepancy” in Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal.  This is the fifth letter the chief minister has written to CEC Kumar on the SIR of electoral rolls underway in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, attacks EC

“It has been noticed that during hearings conducted as part of the SIR, electors are submitting requisite documents in support of their eligibility. However, in several cases, no proper acknowledgement or receipt is being issued for the documents submitted,” Mamata wrote in her letter.

“Subsequently, at the stage of verification or hearing, these documents are reported as “not found” or “not available on record”, and on that basis, names of electors are being deleted from the electoral rolls.”  She said that though the commission had instructed the EROs (electoral registration officers) to issue notices to electors who could not be mapped with the 2002 SIR roll, the notices are also being sent to those voters who have been mapped. “This is causing avoidable confusion and hardship to genuine electors who have established their mapping from the 2002 electoral roll and submitted all supporting documents,” Mamata wrote.

Further, Banerjee claimed the revision process was fundamentally flawed and said errors had occurred during the digitisation of the 2002 voters’ list using artificial intelligence, which she said had resulted in distress and exclusion of genuine voters. This marks Banerjee’s latest escalation against the EC over the SIR exercise, which has been underway in West Bengal for more than two months.

