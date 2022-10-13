Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Mahatma Gandhi lookalike asura idol at Durga Puja pandal

Photo: File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on the Gandhi look-alike asura idol created during Durga Puja by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in the southern outskirts. She said, "During Durga Puja, idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi was showcased in place of Asura. What punishment should be given to them? Public will reply to such shameful act. I was very disappointed but didn't say anything because there could've been protests during Puja."

A complaint has been filed against All India Hindu Mahasabha whose pandal had showcased an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi instead of Asura that is killed by Goddess Durga.

A small puja organised by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha at Kasba in the southern outskirts of Kolkata created controversy after it was found that the idol of the Mahishasura resembled that of Mahatma Gandhi with a shaved head and sporting a spectacle.

On Sunday evening when some people noticed the idol, they complained to the state administration. The activities of the state administration started in the late evening as protests started flowing in from the political parties as well as the civil society demanding that puja organizers stop projecting Mahatma Gandhi in such light. The idol was later changed to look like asura again.

