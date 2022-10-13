Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Mahatma Gandhi lookalike asura idol at Durga Puja pandal

WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on asura idol resembling Gandhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Mahatma Gandhi lookalike asura idol at Durga Puja pandal
Photo: File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on the Gandhi look-alike asura idol created during Durga Puja by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in the southern outskirts. She said, "During Durga Puja, idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi was showcased in place of Asura. What punishment should be given to them? Public will reply to such shameful act. I was very disappointed but didn't say anything because there could've been protests during Puja."

A complaint has been filed against All India Hindu Mahasabha whose pandal had showcased an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi instead of Asura that is killed by Goddess Durga. 

Read: Mahatma Gandhi look-alike 'Mahishasura' idol at Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal sparks controversy

A small puja organised by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha at Kasba in the southern outskirts of Kolkata created controversy after it was found that the idol of the Mahishasura resembled that of Mahatma Gandhi with a shaved head and sporting a spectacle.

On Sunday evening when some people noticed the idol, they complained to the state administration. The activities of the state administration started in the late evening as protests started flowing in from the political parties as well as the civil society demanding that puja organizers stop projecting Mahatma Gandhi in such light. The idol was later changed to look like asura again. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart
Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.