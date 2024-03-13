Mamata Banerjee cuts ties with her brother, says, 'he can do...'

Banerjee said, 'Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationship with him'

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday disowned her younger brother Babun Banerjee after he expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

She made the remark while speaking to reporters in Jalpaiguri.

Hitting out at her younger brother for speaking out against the party's selection of candidates, Banerjee said, "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationship with him."

Asked about media reports that he might join the BJP, the West Bengal CM said, "He can do whatever he wants to. The party stands by its official candidate Prasun Banerjee."

Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP, but said he is pondering over contesting "Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent."

"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said.

"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he said.

A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat.

Banerjee, one of the younger siblings of Mamata Banerjee, said he is a registered voter of Howrah.

"I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.

Asked about speculations that he might join the BJP, he replied in the negative.

"As long Mamatadi is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.

