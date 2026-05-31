Mamata Banerjee claims Congress’ Rahul Gandhi offered assistance for Abhishek Banerjee’s treatment

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had personally reached out to her for help

After making several statements over the attack of her nephew, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had personally reached out to her for help after the alleged attack on TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“Rahul Gandhi called me and told me if anything is needed, I can tell him, and he can take Abhishek Banerjee to Hyderabad or anywhere else for the treatment,” Mamata Banerjee said.

While addressing reporters late Saturday night, Mamata Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had offered to make arrangements for the medical treatment of Abhishek Banerjee and assured further support if required. “Rahul Gandhi called me and told me if anything is needed, I can tell him, and he can take Abhishek Banerjee to Hyderabad or anywhere else for the treatment,” Mamata said.

Abhishek Banerjee allegedly attacked

The statement comes after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media showing stones, eggs and shoes being thrown as protesters shouted slogans against the TMC leader. The videos also show police officials escorting Banerjee with his shirt torn during the attack.

Mamata Banerjee’s allegations

Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that “those in power” do not want him to receive medical treatment.

She claimed that the hospital administration complained of receiving “threat calls” from police. “Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police. Doctors are sad, but they are pressured,” she alleged.

Mamata Banerjee further alleged, “They (BJP) have to work as per law, as per rule. They are not even allowing anyone to get the treatment. Infront of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman,” she said.