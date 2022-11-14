'Completely unwarranted': Mamata Banerjee apologises for TMC minister Akhil Giri's remarks on President

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised for the remarks made a Trinamool minister on President Droupadi Murmu, calling them "completely unwarranted".. The TMC chief said it is not in her party’s culture to make personal comments, adding that the MLA has been cautioned over his comments and her party has also apologised, reported NDTV.

"I condemn Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don't support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague. The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The chief minister, without pointing finger at anybody, also recalled that Giri was referred to as 'darkak' (crow species) in the past.

"Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren't supporting it. But every day the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable," Banerjee said.

"Speaking is an art. I sometimes use the word 'kimbhutkimakar' (meaning strange in English). That's a word in the dictionary. I haven't used any word outside the dictionary. If I ever speak any bad word, I immediately withdraw it and we certainly have that right," she added.

The chief minister's aplogy came amid strong protest by the BJP in the state as opposition MLAs marched to the Raj Bhawan this afternoon. Led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP MLAs demanded Giri's resignation and arrest over his distasteful comments on President.

On Sunday, the BJP had held several protest marches and held dharnas across cities in the state and burnt tyres and raised slogans against the minister of state for correctional homes.

Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Jyotsna Mandi's vehicle was gheraoed at Khatra in Bankura by people claiming to belong to the Adivasi community.

Internal pressure has been mounting within the ruling party for strong disciplinary action against Giri for his remarks against the President.

“As a woman coming from a tribal background, I strongly condemn the comments made by Akhil Giri. People like me who are in politics and represent a political party should be careful that their statements do not hurt the sentiments of others. I strongly condemn the comments made by Akhil Giri and as far as I know my party too does not condone his comments,” another TMC minister Jyotsna Mandi said on Monday.

State Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja, who was present when Giri made the comments at Nandigram at a party programme on November 11, said Sunday that the TMC has already stated that it does not approve his comments.

In a 17-second video clip, Giri was puropertedly heard commenting on the "looks of the President" during the party workers' meeting in Nandigram on Friday.

"They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?" Giri was heard saying.

After the video clip of his comments went viral on Saturday, the minister apologised and said that he did not mean to disrespect the President. "I was replying to what the BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me," he had said.

The BJP, however, lashed out at the Trinamool Congress and Giri, and said that his remark reflected the "anti-tribal" mindset of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the comments, and said that no one has the right to make such remarks on the President.

The TMC, in a tweet, later said that the leadership in no way endorsed such a remark.

"We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the AITC tweeted.