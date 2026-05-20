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Mamata Banerjee after Bengal Rout: ‘BJP will be ousted soon’, vows no surrender to Centre

During a meeting with party MLAs in Kalighat, Banerjee said, "BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in the coming days."

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Updated : May 20, 2026, 07:09 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee after Bengal Rout: ‘BJP will be ousted soon’, vows no surrender to Centre
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Following Trinamool Congress' (TMC) recent electoral setback in West Bengal, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has boldly claimed that the BJP-led Central government will be "removed from power" in future, according to TMC sources.

During a meeting with party MLAs in Kalighat, Banerjee said, "BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in the coming days."TMC general secretary Anbhishek Banerjee, who was also present for the meeting, made it clear that the leadership would not back down on its "fight against BJP, come what may".

Addressing the legislators, Abhishek Banerjee took a direct jibe at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, questioning their political integrity. "Our state had many chief ministers, but none like the current one. The one who was seen taking money on camera has been made CM," he said, according to TMC sources."Let them do whatever they want...raze down my home, send notice ... I won't bow down over these things. Come what may, my fight will continue against the BJP," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in the Assembly polls, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC managed to secure 80 seats in the elections.

Following the defeat, the All India Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention over alleged incidents of post-poll violence across West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Assembly elections. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.Banerjee, on May 14, arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer's robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with the PIL.

According to the plea, several incidents of arson, vandalism and attacks targeting TMC workers and party offices were reported from different parts of the state after the election results.The petition has sought directions for the protection of affected party workers and a proper investigation into the alleged incidents of violence.

Reports of clashes and vandalism emerged from areas including Kolkata, Howrah and several district towns, with both the BJP and the TMC trading allegations over the incidents.TMC leaders have alleged that several party workers were killed in the aftermath of the election results and have demanded a court-monitored investigation into the violence.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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