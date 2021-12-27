Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of freezing bank accounts of Mother Teresa's charity, govt clarifies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has once again attacked the central government and accused it of freezing the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Mamta Banerjee said that the Center has banned all bank accounts of Mother Teresa's organization Missionaries and Charities and left their 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.

"Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," her tweet read.

However, the Union Home Ministry has clarified that the government has not frozen the bank accounts of Mother Teresa`s Missionaries of Charity (MoC) and the State Bank of India has informed that MoC has sent a request to freeze its accounts.

In a statement, ,the Ministry also said that the renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on December 25, 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

It also said that no request or revision application has been received from MoC to review this refusal of renewal.

The MHA clarification came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted that the central government froze all bank accounts of the MoC on Christmas and over 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicine.