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Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Why were guests trapped? Digital lock failure? Delhi CM orders probe| 10 major developments

During interrogation, the hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, admitted the hotel did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate. Check major developments in the fire incident here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Why were guests trapped? Digital lock failure? Delhi CM orders probe| 10 major developments
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The Delhi chief minister's Office (CMO) has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the massive fire incident in a hotel building, the Flourish Stay B&B at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar, that claimed the lives of 21 people on Wednesday. The CMO said all lapses leading to the tragedy would be examined seriously and accountability fixed wherever necessary, as reported by PTI.  An FIR has also been registered against the property owner, Lavkesh Bajaj. The 21 people who died included both foreign and Indian nationals.

Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Here are 10 major developments


1. Eight members of one family died in the tragic incident. CA Vivek Agarwal from Gurugram was in Delhi to visit his ailing father at Max Hospital. He was with his wife Tarjani, daughters Jivisha & Varya, and four other relatives when the blaze broke out.

2. BJP MLA Satish Upadhyayon claimed that the licenses were granted for a period of three years during the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government and flagged some lapses in the enforcement of the norms.

3. Police sources said the property was licensed for just 6 rooms under Delhi’s Bed & Breakfast policy but allegedly ran 25 rooms, including several in the basement.

4. As fire broke out, the staircase was reportedly quickly engulfed in smoke, cutting off the only escape route for those on upper floors and in the basement. Locals alleged that digital door locks on rooms further delayed evacuation.

5. When rescuers broke into the smoke-filled building, they found a couple locked in a bathroom. The pair appeared to have died holding each other as the fire closed in.

6. The arrested hotel owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, told Delhi Police he didn’t personally manage the premises and had delegated daily operations, billing + accounts to “another person”. He also claimed structural changes/room expansions were suggested by that person, who assured him it was “routine” in Delhi.

7. During interrogation, Bajaj admitted the hotel did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate.

8. Delhi Police are checking the electricity department records + other agencies for approvals, permissions, and compliance on structural changes at the hotel.

9. Bajaj will likely be produced in court on Thursday. Police plan to seek custody remand to verify his claims and identify other responsible persons.

10. After Malviya Nagar Fire Kills 21, Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Orders Month-Long Safety Drive At Hotels, Nursing Homes, Coaching Centres.

(with inputs from agencies)

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