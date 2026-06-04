Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Not LPG cylinder blast, but short circuit behind 21 deaths; hotel owner makes shocking revelations

The devastating fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar hotel that killed 21 people was likely caused by a short circuit in the building’s internal wiring, according to Delhi Police sources. A preliminary investigation has ruled out the possibility of an LPG cylinder explosion, despite cylinders being present in two kitchens operating within the hotel premises. Also, Lavkesh Bajaj, the arrested owner of the Delhi B&B, made shocking admissions about the blaze that erupted.

The devastating fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar hotel that killed 21 people was likely caused by a short circuit in the building’s internal wiring, according to Delhi Police sources. A preliminary investigation has ruled out the possibility of an LPG cylinder explosion, despite cylinders being present in two kitchens operating within the hotel premises. Also, Lavkesh Bajaj, the arrested owner of the Delhi B&B, made shocking admissions about the blaze that erupted.

According to sources close to the Delhi Police, the fire spread too fast and too intensely for it to be a gas blast. The pattern pointed more toward an electrical fault. Officials added that when a short circuit happens in a building’s internal wiring, flames usually spread with that kind of speed and ferocity. Forensic experts are still checking the exact point of origin and technical details, according to a News 18 report. Currently, investigators believe the electrical system was the main trigger behind the tragedy.