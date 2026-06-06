Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Cook held as probe points to negligence in tragedy that claimed 21 lives

Delhi Police have arrested cook Keshav Negi in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives. Investigators allege negligence on his part as the probe continues to examine safety lapses, licensing violations, and the circumstances that led to the deadly blaze.

Police arrested Keshav Negi, the chef at Flourish Stay Hotel in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, on Saturday after a devastating fire tore through the property recently. Investigators say Negi’s negligence likely sparked the blaze. Media reports highlight Negi’s own admission—he told authorities there was an electric stove in the restaurant kitchen on the ground floor. It exploded, setting off a fire that spread rapidly throughout the hotel.

The incident happened early in the morning on June 3, around 8:30 am. The fire ripped through the narrow, five-story building, claiming 21 lives, including 13 foreign guests.

The hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, was already in police custody. Officers booked him for multiple offenses, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Bajaj isn’t new to legal trouble. He spent 15 days in Tihar Jail back in 2025 after reportedly taking money to forge documents for two Bangladeshi women—a case filed by Paharganj police.

Authorities claim the hotel was only allowed six rooms under Delhi’s ‘Bed and Breakfast’ policy, but somehow, Bajaj ran 25—some even tucked away in the basement. When the fire broke out, the hotel staff quickly fled, leaving guests trapped in the building. Negi admitted he cut the main power and escaped into the thick smoke.

Turns out, switching off the power locked the hotel’s electronic doors. Because of Negi’s actions, many guests couldn't get out.

Police are now searching for Jai Mishra, the owner’s longtime accountant, who disappeared after the fire. Mishra’s name appears in several hotel documents, and a team traveled to Bihar, his home state, looking for him.

During interrogation, Bajaj didn’t seem bothered by the violations. When grilled about running 25 rooms with a license for just six—and not having a fire NOC—he shrugged it off, saying, “Anything is allowed in Delhi.” Police revealed the hotel had three partners and multiple properties across the city. The tourism license was under Jai Mishra’s name.

Bajaj admitted he was near the hotel when it caught fire. Instead of helping, he fled in fear and spent the rest of the day avoiding the scene.

The tragedy has sparked broader concerns about fire safety in Delhi. According to government data, fires have claimed 543 lives over the last six years, from 2019 through March 2026. In just the first six months of 2026, 65 people died in similar incidents. Recent fires in Vivek Vihar and Palam killed nine people each.

Delhi Fire Service stats show a rising trend in emergency calls. While the service responded to 17,231 fire incidents over six years, last financial year alone saw that number jump to 20,379. Clearly, fire safety remains a major issue in the city.

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