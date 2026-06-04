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Malviya Nagar hotel fire: ‘Broke glass with fists’, ‘carried man on shoulder’- Police describe heroic rescue efforts

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Malviya Nagar hotel fire: ‘Broke glass with fists’, ‘carried man on shoulder’- Police describe heroic rescue efforts

The Malviya Nagar hotel fire incident has sparked a major debate around urban infrastructure safety, especially commercial establishments. Police constables have described their efforts in saving lives.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

Malviya Nagar hotel fire: ‘Broke glass with fists’, ‘carried man on shoulder’- Police describe heroic rescue efforts
Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Police describe heroic rescue efforts
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The Malviya Nagar hotel fire incident has sparked a major debate around urban infrastructure safety, especially commercial establishments. The incident which claimed 21 lives has witnessed some daring and humanitarian acts by locals and police teams. Police were informed around 9 am about the incident and teams were rushed.  

Some of the constables who arrived early said that the fire and smoke were so intense that the entire building was filled with them. Head Constable, Malviya Nagar Police Station, Dinesh Yadav told ANI, “Around 8:50 a.m. I got a call about the fire. I rushed in civil dress. The building was packed with smoke and flames, and people were screaming; some had already jumped. I checked the lower floors, then broke the glass with my fists to enter. The fire and smoke grew intense, the electricity wires were burning, the plastic was dripping, and I was injured with cuts and bleeding. Still, I rescued five people... I regret not being able to save the Tajikistani family due to the electric fire.” 

Head Constable, Kartar Yadav said, “Fire brigade staff entered the basement; I joined them and found an unconscious man. I carried him out on my shoulders and placed him in an ambulance. Later, I evacuated a nearby hotel to prevent the spread, then broke the rooftop water tanks to release water into the burning building.” 

What do we know so far? 

-The day after the incident, the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team reached the area for inspection. 

 -The Saket court has sent the accused and owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel, Flourish Stays, Lovkesh Bajaj, to four days' police custody after he was arrested hours after the incident. 

-Delhi Police have sent the list of the deceased foreign nationals to the Ministry of External Affairs, and further course of action will be decided by the Ministry.  

Hotel flouted safety norms 

Investigators have found that the roof exit of the building was closed at the time of the fire, potentially restricting an escape route for occupants.  

Notably, an eyewitness claimed that the owner did not do anything to save lives. “I arrived at the scene at 8.30 AM. I saw that the situation was extremely dire... I called the owner at 8.52 AM. I spoke with him for 26 seconds. I informed him that the chances of survival were slim... Yes, the owner did come here. He didn't make any effort to save anyone.” 

 Police informed that neighbouring hotels were locked down as they had no guests.  

 According to ANI, the accused, Lovkesh Bajaj, admitted to Delhi Police that the premises did not have a Fire NOC.

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