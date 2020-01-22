Headlines

Malls, eateries, multiplexes to remain open 24/7 in Mumbai from January 27

However, he mentioned that the move will not be forcefully imposed on anyone.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 03:11 PM IST

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that the proposal to boost nightlife in Mumbai by allowing eateries and multiplexes to stay open 24x7 has been passed by the cabinet today (January 22).

He said that malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex&Nariman Point will remain open 24x7 from January 27. 

However, he mentioned that the approved move will not be forcefully imposed on anyone.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray last Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior officials from police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants including the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) also attended the meeting. 

While a law allowing such establishments in Maharashtra to stay open round-the-clock through the week was passed in 2017, it was not implemented in Mumbai. 

“The association has been spearheading the petition for making Mumbai a global tourism destination for nearly two decades. We had approached the new Minister with our proposal and we are happy that swift action was taken. We are thankful to the young and dynamic minister Aaditya Thackeray who has helped actualise the implementation of this policy expeditiously," Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, HRAWI said.

The HRAWI has also submitted a docket to Thackeray with suggestions and recommendations to incentivise 24x7 operations, among other things. 

“We have a clear vision about the 24x7 operations and how it will pan out. With Mumbai as the template, other cities in the state can eventually adopt the culture and which will put Maharashtra on the map of world tourism. The Police Commissioner has extended us his full support and the Municipal Commissioner has ensured that there is no ambiguity in the understanding of the law. The HRAWI too extends its complete support and assistance to the State and its machinery in making this endeavour a success,” Kohli said. 

The law amended Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Condition) Act, 2017 which allows shops, hotels, and malls to remain open round-the-clock through the week in Maharashtra was passed by state assembly by Devendra Fadnavis government.

The law does not apply to bars, pubs, liquor shops, and discotheques.  
 

