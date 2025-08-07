Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Noida to Lucknow in just 3 hours? CM Yogi government set to complete THIS new greenfield expressway by...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war

Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details

Ahaan Panday BREAKS SILENCE on Saiyaara crossing Rs 500 crores, dedicates its success to..., makes big statement: 'I promise to...'

Did Donald Trump impose additional tariffs for not giving credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire?

Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee dons cop uniform to catch Jim Sarbh in swimsuit killer case-inspired Netflix film, is set to release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

Indian Railways To Launch Country's 1st High-Speed Bullet Train - Details Inside

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was..

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

What did the US say about additional tariffs on India? A senior United States Administration Official told ANI that there is simply "no comparison" between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil and the modest US imports of Russian goods.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 03:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

TRENDING NOW

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid chaos over the Trump administration doubling the tariff imposition on goods from India to 50 percent, calling it a "foreign policy disaster". He said that Trump's 50 percent tariffs come at a time when Indian diplomacy is "disastrously dithering."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump's additional tariffs 

"You can't even blame this foreign policy disaster on the 70 years of Congress," Kharge posed on X, adding that the Prime Minister failed to negotiate a trade deal with the US. "Now, Trump is intimidating and coercing us - but you keep quiet," he said.

"India's exports to the US amount to about Rs 7.51 lakh crore (2024). A blanket 50 percent tariff means an economic burden of Rs 3.75 lakh crore. Our sectors, such as MSMEs, Agriculture, Dairy Engineering Goods, Electronic Goods, Gems & Jewellery, Drug Formulations & Biologicals, Petroleum Products, and Cotton-made clothes, shall be hurt the most. Your government is clueless about how to deal with it," Kharge added.

Intensifying his attack, Kharge argued that the Prime Minister "did nothing" in the union budget for key sectors, including Agriculture and MSMEs, to mitigate the effect of reciprocal tariffs that Trump had been planning for months.

"On November 30, 2024, Trump had threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on BRICS nations. PM Modi was sitting there, visibly smirking, while Trump declared 'BRICS dead'. Trump has been planning "reciprocal tariffs" since months now. We all knew about it. You did nothing in the Union Budget to soften the blow on our key sectors such as Agriculture, MSMEs, and various industries," the Congress chief said.

Congress Chief calls out PM Modi for "keeping mum" on claims made by Trump regarding a ceasefire between India and Pakistan

He further called out PM Modi for "keeping mum" on claims made by Trump regarding a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Kharge went on to say that India has navigated its bilateral relationship with the US with "self-respect and dignity" in the past despite threats.

"India's national interest is supreme. Any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for our time-tested policy of strategic autonomy, which is embedded in the ideology of Non-alignment, doesn't understand the steel frame India is made of. From the threats of the 7th fleet to the sanctions of Nuclear tests, we have navigated our relationship with the US with self-respect and dignity," he said.

US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on August 6 imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India. Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

Terming the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".

What did the US say about additional tariffs on India?

In further development, a senior United States Administration Official told ANI that there is simply "no comparison" between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil and the modest US imports of Russian goods.

In response to a question, the US official told ANI, "There is simply no comparison between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil, and the modest US imports of Russian goods, which amount to less than 1% of the value of Indian imports".

READ | Meet Divya Bharti's sister who made superhit debut, worked with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, was told to quit acting by Sanjay Dutt because..., her name is..

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
Smith ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe; Foulkes to debut for NZ
US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured
US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five soldiers injured
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film
Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna jumped at opportunity to..., worked for...
Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna..
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE