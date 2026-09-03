Kharge slams BJP over FIR against Rahul Gandhi amid 'purification' row

Kharge said Gandhi had raised his voice both inside and outside the parliament on issues concerning Dalits, women, students, inflation, and unemployment. He asserted that the Congress would not be intimidated by such actions.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the BJP was attempting to intimidate and demoralise Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by getting an FIR registered against him for raising the issue of a purification ritual conducted at the site of a Congress rally in Uttarakhand.

Kharge said Gandhi had raised his voice both inside and outside Parliament on issues concerning Dalits, women, students, inflation and unemployment, and asserted that the Congress would not be intimidated by such action. "Rahul Gandhi is a prominent leader of a party in the Lok Sabha. He raised his voice inside Parliament, and outside as well. Just as he has been raising issues concerning students, inflation and unemployment, he also raised the voice of Dalits," Kharge said.

He alleged that the FIR was an attempt to demean a leader who had been raising issues concerning marginalised sections. "This is strange -- if they try to intimidate and demoralise a leader who fights for Dalits, fights for women, fights for students, fights for victimised women, and fights against inflation by filing FIRs, our party is not going to be scared," Kharge said. "Let them file as many FIRs as they want; we will face them. If the BJP wants to settle scores with Rahul Gandhi like this for working in the interest of Dalits, it won't work, and we will continue to face such things," he added.

The controversy began after a Congress rally at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 8, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later conducted a 'shuddhikaran' ritual at the venue, drawing criticism from Congress leaders. Kharge had raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the ritual was linked to his identity as a Dalit leader and questioning whether such practices were acceptable in a democracy. "I myself come from the Dalit community. If any leader spoke about me, whatever happened was not right. And it is not just a question about me; it is a question about the Dalits of this country," Kharge said. "He (Rahul Gandhi) has raised the issue of their condition, which has persisted for thousands of years," he added.

Kharge also said that he had written to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday, reminding him that more than 30 days had passed without action on the assurance given by the government in the Upper House on the matter. "Yesterday, I wrote a letter to the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Jagat Prakash Nadda, reminding him why no action has been taken on the assurance given by the government in the Rajya Sabha even after 30 days. In my letter, I clearly brought all the incidents that transpired in our Rajya Sabha to his attention," Kharge said. "Right now, I am waiting for his reply and to see what he has to say about this," he added.

Replying to the controversy BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi rejected the allegations, stating that there was "no caste angle" to the incident and accusing the Congress of trying to create divisions in Hindu society. On August 30, an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi over his statements regarding the shuddhikaran yajna (purification ritual) conducted at the venue.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u), along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi described the purification ritual as "another name for untouchability" and demanded an FIR against those involved, alleging that the act violated constitutional values.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).