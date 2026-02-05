Kharge says PM Modi should apologise over Ram Mandir donation theft, police action on students

At a press conference, reiterating the Opposition's demands, Mallikarjun Kharge laid out three clear asks from the government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are silent on the two issues -- Ram Mandir donation row and police action on student protestors over the NEET paper leak in Delhi, adding that PM Modi must apologise on these matters. At a press conference, renewing the Opposition's demands, Kharge laid out three clear asks from the government. "Our first demand is that the Union Home Minister comes and tells why pellet guns, tear gas, lathi-charge were used (on students)," he said, referring to the police action against student protesters on July 20.

He then turned to the controversy over alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, levelling serious allegations against the Prime Minister's "trusted trustees". "Modi ji's trusted trustees committed theft in the Ram Temple. The Opposition parties demanded that the PM himself reveal details about this. But nothing has happened till now," Kharge said. His third demand was that "PM apologise to the public on the two issues." "The PM & Home Minister have not spoken on these issues in the last 15 days. We are fighting on all these issues," he added.

The Congress chief's remarks come amid a broader Opposition pushback against Amit Shah's absence from Parliament proceedings in Parliament, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and other INDIA bloc leaders also protesting at Makar Dwar over the same two issues today. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session as opposition continues to demand a statement from Shah. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has asserted that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).