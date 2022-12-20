Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘kutta’ remark sparks political uproar, Congress chief says ‘Maafi maangne wale log…’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is now demanding an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has landed in a controversy due to his “kutta” remark targeted at the ruling party. Kharge was prompted to apologise for his remarks in the Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who was recently appointed as the chief of the Congress party, said that the grand old party “won the country its independence”, with leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificing their lives for the nation.

Kharge’s jibe was targeted at BJP, who had called Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra the Bharat Todo (divide India) yatra. “Kya aapke ghar mai desh ke liye ek kutta bhi mara (Did even your dog die for this country)”, said the Congress chief.

The Congress chief had said while defending the Gandhis, “Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still, they (BJP) claim to be patriots, and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals).”

A political uproar was kicked up by the BJP in the Parliament session today, calling Kharge’s remarks against the party “distasteful and unfortunate”. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the two parties are “rivals, not enemies”.

“I can't believe that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge could stoop so low and use such objectionable remarks. He should understand his responsibilities as a leader of a political party. We're not enemies, we are rivals. It's distasteful, unfortunate, and uncalled for,” Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the remarks by Kharge showcase his “mindset and jealousy” of the ruling BJP.

Slamming the Congress chief, Goyal said, “After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said that Congress should be disbanded. Kharge ji is a living example of that and is showing the nation that what Gandhi ji said was true and he is a national president who doesn't know to speak.”

Despite the backlash, Mallikarjun Kharge defended his comments against BJP, saying that what he said was outside the House, and “maafi maangne wale log” are asking other people to apologise.

Kharge said, “If I repeat what I said outside, it willll get difficult for them. 'Maafi maangne waale log' are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise...I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for the unity of this country?”

