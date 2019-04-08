Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency: List of candidates for 2019 LS Poll, past results and updates

The Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency is one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats and consist of seven assemblies – which will go to vote on April 11.

Malkajgiri has seven assembly segments namely Medchal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment.

In 2009, the first election after its creation Congress Sarevy Sathyanaranya won the seat with a margin of 93326 votes beating Bheemsen T. In 2014, TDP’s Malla Reddy won the seat with a margin of 28,371 votes beating TRS’ Hanumanth Rao Mynapally.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the key battle is between Telangnaa Rashtra Samithi’s Rajashekhar Reddy Marri, TDP’s Vijay Kuamr Goud Mouthala, Congress’ Anumula Revanth Reddy and BJP’s Ramdhander Rao Narapararju.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.