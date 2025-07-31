Twitter
Malegaon Blast verdict today: These 7 accused faces trial in 17-year-old case

A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon case today, July 31. The verdict comes almost 17 years after a blast. There are seven key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon case today, July 31. The verdict comes almost 17 years after a blast killed six persons and left more than 100 injured in Maharashtra's communally sensitive Malegaon town. 

Who are the main accused?

Seven key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case are BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. They faces trial in the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

About the 2008 Malegaon blast

On September 29, 2008, a blast took place in Malegaon, Mumbai. A motorcycle detached with a device exploded near a mosque in the town, located 200 km away from Mumbai. The blast took place at the holy month of Ramzan, just before Navaratri festival. After Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), NIA took the role to investigate the case. The trial, which started in 2018, got over on April 19, 2025, and the case was reserved for judgement.

NIA Investigation

In its final argument, the NIA submitted that the blast in Malegaon - a town with a sizable Muslim population - was orchestrated by the conspirators to terrorise a section of Muslim community, disrupt essential services, create communal tensions, and threaten the state's internal security, as per PTI.

