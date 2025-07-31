Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits
What! Mohit Suri says Ahaan Panday is 'full chapri', calls Saiyaara star TicToker: 'The way he...'
War 2 earns huge profits 15 days before release as..., Jr NTR leaves Hrithik Roshan behind; here's how
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi added to...
Meet star India cricketer's wife, who is no less than any model, runs a successful business of..., her net worth is Rs...
US Navy F-35 jet crashes in California, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site, watch
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California
Malegaon Blast verdict today: These 7 accused faces trial in 17-year-old case
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more nations with visa for just Re 1, here's how
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...
INDIA
A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon case today, July 31. The verdict comes almost 17 years after a blast. There are seven key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon case today, July 31. The verdict comes almost 17 years after a blast killed six persons and left more than 100 injured in Maharashtra's communally sensitive Malegaon town.
Seven key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case are BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. They faces trial in the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.
On September 29, 2008, a blast took place in Malegaon, Mumbai. A motorcycle detached with a device exploded near a mosque in the town, located 200 km away from Mumbai. The blast took place at the holy month of Ramzan, just before Navaratri festival. After Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), NIA took the role to investigate the case. The trial, which started in 2018, got over on April 19, 2025, and the case was reserved for judgement.
In its final argument, the NIA submitted that the blast in Malegaon - a town with a sizable Muslim population - was orchestrated by the conspirators to terrorise a section of Muslim community, disrupt essential services, create communal tensions, and threaten the state's internal security, as per PTI.