Maldives President Muizzu's diplomatic U-turn, appeals Indian tourists to...

Muizzu’s visit comes amid perceptions of him being 'pro-China' after he campaigned on an 'India Out' platform

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu emphasised his nation's commitment to not undermining India's security during his first bilateral visit to New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to Times of India, President Muizzu described India as a "valued partner and friend" and stressed that cooperation, particularly in defence, will always remain a priority. He reaffirmed the Maldives' stance of building relations based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Muizzu’s visit comes amid perceptions of him being 'pro-China' after he campaigned on an 'India Out' platform. However, he clarified that while the Maldives is diversifying its international partnerships, these actions will not compromise India's interests.

"Respect for our neighbours is embedded in our DNA," he said, encouraging Indian tourists to return to the Maldives, whose tourism sector faced challenges last year due to diplomatic tensions.

His visit marks a renewed effort to restore ties after last year's diplomatic row over comments by Maldivian ministers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu acknowledged India's role in various infrastructure projects in the Maldives. He also addressed the removal of Indian military personnel from aviation platforms, noting that this decision was driven by public sentiment but reiterated that India remains a key partner for regional security.

India and the Maldives have long enjoyed strong ties, and this visit signals a move towards strengthening cooperation after months of strained relations.