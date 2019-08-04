Maldives police arrests ex-VP Ahmed Adeeb after India refuses asylum

Headlines

Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

HomeIndia

India

Maldives police arrests ex-VP Ahmed Adeeb after India refuses asylum

Maldives police confirmed his arrest in a Twitter post on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 05:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb who was refused entry in India following the rejection of his asylum request was arrested by Maldivian authorities on Saturday. 

Adeeb was detained early on Thursday in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu after arriving illegally on a tugboat. In 2016, Adeeb was convicted on terrorism and corruption charges and sentenced to 33 years in jail during former President Abdulla Yameen's rule. 

Maldives police confirmed his arrest in a Twitter post on Saturday. 

"We would like to confirm that Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor of H. Saamaraa has been arrested and is being transported to Male’ under our custody," Maldives police said in a tweet. 

Adeeb is expected to reach Maldives by Sunday or Monday.

India had refused asylum to Adeeb who has been handed over to Maldivian authorities on Saturday.

Though the tug boat - Virgo 9 - on which Ahmed arrived did enter Indian territorial water, he was never allowed to set foot on Indian soil. The boat in which he wanted to enter India was kept 50 metres away from the Tuticorin harbour in Tamil Nadu.

Government sources said since he never set foot on Indian soil, he was never arrested or detained by Indian authorities.

"Former VP of Maldives was not permitted to enter India since he was not entering through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document. News reports about his deportation are therefore incorrect", the source added.

Adeeb who tried to enter India on Thursday was sent back in the wee hours of Saturday morning on the same vessel and was escorted by the Indian Coast Guard.

Adeeb was stopped from entering India on Thursday after his boat illegally entered the Indian waters near Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu. 

He had planned to seek asylum in India claiming a threat to his life. His legal team in a statement asked the "government of India to consider the application in an appropriate manner and offer Adeeb protection whilst his claim is under review."

Other than corruption charges, he was arrested once in connection with the assassination of the then President of Maldives in 2015.

Adeeb served as the Vice President of Maldives for a little over three months in 2015. He was arrested in October that year in connection with a bomb attack that targeted the then President Abdulla Yameen.

He was later convicted on terrorism and corruption charges and sentenced to 33 years in jail. After Yameen’s defeat in the presidential election last year, his sentence was overturned by an appeals court citing political influence over his trials.

However, the Prosecutor General’s office has filed appeals challenging the ruling in the Maldivian Supreme Court.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE