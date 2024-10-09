Mantra Smart Identity Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd, has announced the successful completion of a project to provide 4-4-2 Slap Fingerprint Scanners, known as “MORPHS,” to the Maldivian government.

These scanners will be used in the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) program to enhance the efficiency and reliability of biometric data collection and identity verification processes.

The Maldivian government has officially certified that the supplied equipment meets the highest quality standards and has been fully integrated into their CRVS systems.

Ahmed Aly, Deputy Minister of Homeland Security and Technology for the Maldives, expressed his appreciation for the fingerprint scanner's prompt delivery and high quality. He stated that the "MORPHS" fingerprint scanners contribute significantly to the national identification infrastructure.

“Mantra Smart Identity is committed to providing innovative solutions for national identification systems and is proud to support the Maldives government in their efforts to improve the efficiency and security of their identity verification processes,” said Mr Hiren Bhandari, Technical Director of Mantra Identity.

Mr. Bhandari added, “Mantra Smart Identity has a proven track record of successfully implementing MORPHS in countries like the Togolese Republic. We are also working on implementing our slap fingerprint scanner in several other countries including the Philippines, signifying our global reach and commitment to providing advanced biometric solutions for secure and efficient identity verification processes.”

MORPHS is a portable fingerprint scanner designed to streamline identity verification processes. This innovative device boasts a wide scanning area, capturing all four fingerprints with a single, rapid scan. This portable fingerprint scanner excels in 4-4-2 fingerprint enrollment applications, offering unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability. Its user-friendly interface and robust design, conforming to IP54 standards for dust and water resistance, ensure seamless operation in diverse environments.

Slap fingerprint scanner MORPHS is ideal for various applications, including large-scale government initiatives like UID-Aadhaar and National ID enrollment programs. With its FBI, STQC certifications, and MOSIP compliance, MORPHS is specifically designed to meet the stringent requirements of national ID programs. Its versatility extends to commercial systems as well as global development projects supported by organizations like the World Bank and UNESCO. With its easy-to-integrate SDK architecture, MORPHS empowers system integrators and solution providers to seamlessly incorporate this powerful technology into their solutions.

About Mantra Smart Identity Private Limited

Mantra Smart Identity Private Limited is a leading provider of biometric identification solutions. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd and offers a wide range of products and services, including fingerprint scanners, facial recognition systems, and iris scanners. Mantra Smart Identity is committed to providing high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the needs of its customers.

