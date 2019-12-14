Maldives-China FTA is dead, CAB India's internal matter: Speaker of the Maldives parliament

The Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, has said that for his country the Maldives-China Free trade Agreement, passed under the previous Yameen Administration is dead. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Nasheed, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to India, said the Chinese government needs to restructure the debt accrued in the Maldives due to its Infrastructure Projects.

Question: What is the main focus of your visit?

Answer: We have come here on the invitation of the speaker of Lok Sabha and during few days, met with the speaker of both the houses of the Parliament along with the foreign secretary and the Prime Minister. I visited Gujarat and met state minister and the speaker of the state's legislative body. It has been extensive visit and it's the first time I am visiting after Parliamentary elections.

Question: What were the key issues you discussed?

Answer: There are three key issues that Maldives is worried about. One is to see and make it certain that the Islamic State is not firmly established in the Maldives, to identify, uproot and destroy it while ensuring that ideology and that view are not circulated or propagated in the country. That is one issue in which we need assistance, ideas and cooperation. Another issue is our debt to China. We feel that the debt is not real and the amount of assets created through quoted prices is not equal and therefore it will be very difficult for us to pay back via the assets created. Because it doesn't match to debt, its worrying and we must find ways to restructure them. We also spoke about climate change extensively, and we are encouraged that India is exactly on the same page as the Maldives. In 2008, when we went to Copenhagen, as President, the Indian government was not able to back the Maldives in its advocacy of 1.5 degrees. Right now, India is championing 1.5 degrees and maintaining its carbon emission commitments. It is looking like the country will be able to meet its commitments well before the deadlines.

Question: And are you going ahead with the Maldives-China FTA?

Answer: The FTA is dead. It is not proceeding and it has to come to the parliament first for it to be implemented. And I don't see our Parliamentarians having the appetite for it. In terms of other construction contracts, we must get the contracts done. We can't stop them halfway. It will not do any good to anyone. At the end of the day, we have to pay the bill but my point view is, the Chinese government must restructure the debt and it is up to them to do it and I hope they will do it.

Question: You talked about terror, the issue of Islamic State, how can India help you in fighting the scourge?

Answer: India has 200 million Muslims, it has the largest Muslim population, and not one person went to fight in the civil war in Syria. So India must have done, something good, something appropriate. We can learn a lot from India. Since it is a terrorism issue, close cooperation exists between both the countries, and we are very confident that we have a good grip on the situation and we feel. Maldives will be safe, our police will be keeping close track on who is doing what.

Question: Your view on Citizenship amendment bill?

Answer: It is an internal matter, for the Indian people. We have a lot of faith in Indian democracy. I have not gone in the intricacies of the bill but one of the founding ideas of India is anyone persecuted on the basis of religion for whatever reasons will be given a safe haven in India