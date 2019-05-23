Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha election results 2019:BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury and Cong's Abu Hasem Khan in close fight

Who will win Maldaha south

Maladaha Dakshin Lok Sabha polled on April 23 in the third phase. Here is a breakup of how candidates fared.

After trailing for a long time, now Congress candidate Abu Hashem Khan Chowdhury popularly known as Dalu is ahead of BJP''s Sreerupa Mitra by 13 thousand votes at 9,30 PM.

Maladaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Malda legend Ghani Khan Chowdhury's brother Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury is the incumbent MP from Maldaha Dakshin. He has won the seat twice after it was formed post delimitation in 2008. Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, for a very long time has won owing to the legacy of Ghani Khan Chowdhury and he will be hopeful that even with a Congress organisation, which is a pale shadow of its past, he will be able to cross the line.

Contesting against him is TMC's Dr. Moazzem Hossain and BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, who was earlier in TMC. The Left has not fielded a candidate here in order to avoid split in 'secular vote'.

Abu Hasem popularly known as Dalu won comfortably last time defeating his BJP opponent by 1.64 lakh votes. But in the last panchayat elections, Congress was relegated to the third spot which forced Mausam Benzir Noor, another member of the Ghani family to cross over to TMC. Dalubabu though is still with Congress and his son Isha is fighting against Noor from Maldaha Uttar. Dalu will hope that the momentum which the Congress got after its massive Rahul Gandhi rally would carry them though. With Subhendu Adhikari as the observer,TMC is hoping to break new grounds in Maldaha where it has been weak traditionally. BJP has gained considerable strength in the past using issues like infiltration and what they believe is Muslim appeasement of Mamata to their favour. The party hopes that a division in Muslim votes will help its candidate win the seat for the first time.

The assembly segments under Maladaha Dakshin are: Manikchak, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Baisnabnagar, Farakka and Samserganj . It goes to polls on April 23.