Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha election results 2019:BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury and Cong's Abu Hasem Khan in close fight

Headlines

Indian government launched Bharat NCAP crash testing programme, to be implemented from October 1

Asia Cup 2023: Tilak Varma on dream of making India debut in ODIs, says 'Rohit bhai always...'

Meet the son of Pakistan’s richest person, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

Watch: Radhika Madan becomes jury member at International Emmy Awards 2023, says 'I always dreamt of...'

Meet the Indian actor who has acted in maximum films in world, not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh, Chiranjeevi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Indian government launched Bharat NCAP crash testing programme, to be implemented from October 1

6 richest men who own private space firms

Highest grossing south Indian films of all time

Health benefits of chia seeds for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor excited about Moon landing, says will watch it with my boys

Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend's daughter, Kejriwal suspends the accused

Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj Clarifies After Facing Backlash Over ISRO’s Moon Mission Tweet

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

'I would...': Shah Rukh Khan on replacing Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Meet the Indian actor who has acted in maximum films in world, not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh, Chiranjeevi

HomeIndia

India

Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha election results 2019:BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury and Cong's Abu Hasem Khan in close fight

Who will win Maldaha south

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 09:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maladaha Dakshin Lok Sabha polled on April 23 in the third phase. Here is a breakup of how candidates fared. 

After trailing for a long time, now Congress candidate Abu Hashem Khan Chowdhury popularly known as Dalu is ahead of BJP''s Sreerupa Mitra by 13 thousand votes at 9,30 PM. 

Maladaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Malda legend Ghani Khan Chowdhury's brother Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury is the incumbent MP from Maldaha Dakshin. He has won the seat twice after it was formed post delimitation in 2008. Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, for a very long time has won owing to the legacy of Ghani Khan Chowdhury and he will be hopeful that even with a Congress organisation, which is a pale shadow of its past, he will be able to cross the line.

Contesting against him is TMC's Dr. Moazzem Hossain and BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, who was earlier in TMC. The Left has not fielded a candidate here in order to avoid split in 'secular vote'. 

Abu Hasem popularly known as Dalu won comfortably last time defeating his BJP opponent by 1.64 lakh votes. But in the last panchayat elections, Congress was relegated to the third spot which forced Mausam Benzir Noor, another member of the Ghani family to cross over to TMC. Dalubabu though is still with Congress and his son Isha is fighting against Noor from Maldaha Uttar. Dalu will hope that the momentum which the Congress got after its massive Rahul Gandhi rally would carry them though. With Subhendu Adhikari as the observer,TMC is hoping to break new grounds in Maldaha where it has been weak traditionally. BJP has gained considerable strength in the past using issues like infiltration and what they believe is Muslim appeasement of Mamata to their favour. The party hopes that a division in Muslim votes will help its candidate win the seat for the first time.  

The assembly segments under Maladaha Dakshin are: Manikchak, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Baisnabnagar, Farakka and Samserganj . It goes to polls on April 23. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'Microsoft Wali Didi' Shradha Khapra who left high-paying job to launch her own YouTube channel, now earns…

DNA TV Show: How's ISRO ensuring Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing on moon?

Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon on August 23, know timing, where to watch live

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, married into millionaire family that owns Domino’s India; net worth is…

Meet MBA graduate who once worked in pub built Rs 60 crore revenue company, rival of McD, Burger King

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE